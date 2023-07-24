WNY Asset Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.6 %

PG opened at $152.93 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The company has a market cap of $360.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.16.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,549 shares of company stock worth $7,724,715 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.