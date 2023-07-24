Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives $85.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH stock opened at $74.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $81.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.68 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $589,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,741 shares in the company, valued at $423,226.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $723,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.