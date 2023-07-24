Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY23 guidance at $3.92-4.06 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.1 %

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $74.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day moving average is $71.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $81.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $589,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,226.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,031,000 after buying an additional 927,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $63,560,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 61.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,208,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,015,000 after acquiring an additional 460,225 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,549.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 405,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,926,000 after buying an additional 381,052 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 582,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,369,000 after purchasing an additional 251,999 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.