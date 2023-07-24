Xerox (XRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE XRX opened at $15.40 on Monday. Xerox has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

In other Xerox news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 5,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xerox news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 5,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,980 shares of company stock worth $427,340. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Xerox during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 3,009.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 36.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

