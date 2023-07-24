Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 8,721 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.6% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $44,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $320.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

