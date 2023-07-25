1,010 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Purchased by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,645,000 after acquiring an additional 62,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,253,000 after acquiring an additional 19,171 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,956,000 after acquiring an additional 19,093 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,685,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $263.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.77. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a one year low of $240.08 and a one year high of $287.50.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

