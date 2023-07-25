1,406 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,406 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 263,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $52,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Keeler THomas Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,449,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 248,754 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $50,064,000 after buying an additional 22,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $216.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.64.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.70.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

