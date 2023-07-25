1,900 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1,258.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $94.77 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $107.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.19.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.