2,266 Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,121,000 after buying an additional 326,396 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after buying an additional 489,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 369.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,454,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,115,000 after buying an additional 1,144,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,226,000 after buying an additional 57,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. SVB Securities raised their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

Insider Activity

Lantheus Price Performance

In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 6,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total transaction of $604,086.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,120,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $159,204.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 6,113 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $604,086.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,058 shares in the company, valued at $7,120,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,040. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $84.43 on Tuesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -272.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.65 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

