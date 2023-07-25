2,272 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Bought by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.31.

Eaton stock opened at $207.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $129.85 and a 1 year high of $211.83. The company has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.25.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

