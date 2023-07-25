2,505 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.