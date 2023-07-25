2,566 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Bought by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,445,000. Resource Planning Group acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,473,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance
iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $129.42 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $113.37 and a 12-month high of $138.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.23.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Biotechnology ETF
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Will Cloudflare Go Back Into Rally Mode After Q2 Earnings Report?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Is AT&T Stock a Golden Opportunity or ‘Lead’ Weight?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Will Q2 Earnings Propel Payment Processor Shift4?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.