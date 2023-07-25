2,566 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Bought by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,445,000. Resource Planning Group acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,473,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $129.42 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $113.37 and a 12-month high of $138.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0062 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

