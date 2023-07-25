2,939 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $74.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

