2U (TWOU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. 2U had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.66 million. On average, analysts expect 2U to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TWOU opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. 2U has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of 2U by 179.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in 2U during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in 2U during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

TWOU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 2U from $10.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.40 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2U has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

