3,353 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Purchased by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $144.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.