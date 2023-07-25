3,721 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Bought by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 42,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OMC opened at $83.09 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average is $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Macquarie raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,741 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.