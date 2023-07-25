691 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 312.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Illumina by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $188.07 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.03 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.77.

Insider Activity

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.68.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

