889 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 889 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 15,603.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,275 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Up 0.6 %

V opened at $240.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.67. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $450.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

