918 Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 918 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $669,748.47. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares in the company, valued at $30,427,161.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $669,748.47. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares in the company, valued at $30,427,161.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,141,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,986 shares of company stock valued at $56,148,565 over the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. OTR Global downgraded Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.56.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $173.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $300.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of -83.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

