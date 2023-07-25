Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $325.11 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.32. The company has a market cap of $326.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

