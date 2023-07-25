Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2023 guidance at $3.10-$3.40 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $704.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Acadia Healthcare to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average is $75.12. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.10.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.