Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2023 guidance at $3.10-$3.40 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $704.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Acadia Healthcare to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average is $75.12. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.10.
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.
