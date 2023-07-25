adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Raised to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADDYY. UBS Group raised adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Societe Generale raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.13.

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $98.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 446.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. adidas has a 12-month low of $45.48 and a 12-month high of $99.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. adidas had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 0.42%. Analysts expect that adidas will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in adidas by 111.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in adidas by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in adidas by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in adidas in the fourth quarter valued at $2,572,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in adidas by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

