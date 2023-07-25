Advisory Alpha LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock opened at $446.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.55. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.36, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

