AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 135 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 7.2% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

NVDA stock opened at $446.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $403.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 232.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

