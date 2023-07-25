Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) versus Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Financial Contrast

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) and Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alibaba Group and Yunji’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group $126.49 billion 2.02 $10.60 billion $4.09 23.55 Yunji $990.28 million 0.03 -$20.03 million ($1.00) -1.26

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than Yunji. Yunji is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alibaba Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

13.3% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Yunji shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of Yunji shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alibaba Group and Yunji’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group 8.50% 10.79% 6.79% Yunji -12.53% -7.58% -5.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alibaba Group and Yunji, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group 0 1 11 1 3.00 Yunji 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alibaba Group currently has a consensus price target of $141.07, suggesting a potential upside of 46.45%. Given Alibaba Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Alibaba Group is more favorable than Yunji.

Risk and Volatility

Alibaba Group has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yunji has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats Yunji on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao Marketplace, a social commerce platform; Tmall, a third-party online and mobile commerce platform for brands and retailers; Alimama, a monetization platform; 1688.com and Alibaba.com, which are online wholesale marketplaces; AliExpress, a retail marketplace; Lazada, Trendyol, and Daraz that are e-commerce platforms; Freshippo, a self-operated retail chain; and Tmall Global, an import e-commerce platform. The company also operates Taoxianda, an online-offline integration service for FMCG brands and third-party grocery retail partners; Cainiao Network logistic services platform; Ele.me, an on-demand delivery and local services platform; Koubei, a restaurant and local services guide platform; and Fliggy, an online travel platform. In addition, it offers pay-for-performance, in-feed, and display marketing services; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time online bidding marketing exchange. Further, the company provides elastic computing, storage, network, security, database and big data, and IoT services. Additionally, it operates Youku, an online video platform; Alibaba Pictures and other content platforms that provide online videos, films, live events, news feeds, literature, music, and others; Amap, a mobile digital map, navigation, and real-time traffic information app; DingTalk, a business efficiency mobile app; and Tmall Genie smart speaker. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Yunji

(Get Free Report)

Yunji Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.