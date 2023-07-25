Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Position Boosted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,692,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 943.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 466,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,339,000 after purchasing an additional 421,598 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,177,000 after purchasing an additional 345,647 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,682,000 after purchasing an additional 243,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,383,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global lowered Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

ALGN opened at $337.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 83.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $371.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.85.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.