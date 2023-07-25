Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Lowered to $405.00 at HC Wainwright

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $415.00 to $405.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 110.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.47.

ALNY stock opened at $192.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $242.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.28.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $1,481,802.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,902,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $357,851.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $1,481,802.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,299 shares of company stock worth $2,782,442. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

