Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Progressive Investment Management Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.0% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.70.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $121.88 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $129.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 864,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,751,580. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

