Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EME. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:EME opened at $190.43 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.41 and a 12-month high of $192.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.86.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,227,422.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,720,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,720,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $4,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,462 shares of company stock worth $10,334,368 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

