Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,613 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OMC opened at $83.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.85 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $2,689,741. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

