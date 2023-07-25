Amalgamated Bank Sells 14,369 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,369 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.6% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 12,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $112.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.14 and a 200-day moving average of $108.94.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.