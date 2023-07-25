American Water Works (AWK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. American Water Works has set its FY 2023 guidance at $4.72-$4.82 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Water Works to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $147.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.08.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Water Works

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 64,405.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Water Works by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,857,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,590,470,000 after purchasing an additional 423,764 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,007,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,708,000 after purchasing an additional 297,378 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Water Works

(Get Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.