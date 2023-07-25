Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.36 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $54.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.69.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABCB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameris Bancorp

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,498.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameris Bancorp news, CFO Nicole S. Stokes acquired 1,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $29,070.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,368.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,445,498.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 39,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,526. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameris Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

