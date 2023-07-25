Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $9.24 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,733 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.7% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,679,427,000 after purchasing an additional 692,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $446.12 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 232.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $403.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

