Analysts Set CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) PT at $35.00

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 52.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 548,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after purchasing an additional 189,620 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in CSX by 9.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 20,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in CSX by 10.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,198,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,877,000 after purchasing an additional 115,017 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 38,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 255,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSX

(Get Free Report

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.