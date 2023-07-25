Analysts Set Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) PT at $70.00

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HXL. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

HXL stock opened at $74.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $79.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $454.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.15 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 838.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,592 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth $86,847,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $56,738,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 780,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after purchasing an additional 525,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

