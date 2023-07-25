Analysts Set Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target at C$135.76

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$135.71.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.50 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. CSFB cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Fundamental Research set a C$134.43 price objective on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$132.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$125.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$130.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$116.75 and a one year high of C$140.18. The stock has a market cap of C$183.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Free Report ) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C($0.14). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of C$13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.0074977 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.79, for a total transaction of C$515,507.49.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

