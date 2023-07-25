Analysts Set The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT at $82.86

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.86.

DSGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $79.23 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.68 and a 200-day moving average of $76.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 1.02.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.