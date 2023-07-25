Analysts Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target at C$93.45

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$93.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. CSFB raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$99.25 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$86.32 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$76.32 and a 12-month high of C$94.05. The company has a market cap of C$158.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$80.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$83.93.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.06 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$12.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.29 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 30.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.6760563 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

