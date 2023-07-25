Analyzing Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) & Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS)

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Free Report) and Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Minerva Surgical and Nephros’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Surgical $50.29 million 0.91 -$34.11 million ($0.92) -0.28 Nephros $9.98 million 1.47 -$7.38 million N/A N/A

Nephros has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Minerva Surgical.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Surgical -66.54% -133.27% -41.62% Nephros -47.90% -30.34% -25.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Minerva Surgical and Nephros' net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

23.2% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of Nephros shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Nephros shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Minerva Surgical has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nephros has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Minerva Surgical and Nephros, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Surgical 1 0 1 0 2.00 Nephros 0 0 0 0 N/A

Minerva Surgical currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 285.21%. Given Minerva Surgical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than Nephros.

Summary

Nephros beats Minerva Surgical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc. engages in development and sale of high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. The company also develops and sells medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a second generation hemodiafiltration system for the treatment of patients with end stage renal disease. In addition, it manufactures and sells water filters that improve the taste and odor of water, as well as reduce biofilm, bacteria, and scale build-up in downstream equipment under the Nephros and Nanoguard brands for the food service, hospitality, convenience store, and health care markets, as well as medical institutions. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

