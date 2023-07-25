Analyzing Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) & Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) and Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of Pro-Dex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pro-Dex and Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus price target of $500.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.97%. Given Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

This table compares Pro-Dex and Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 9.72% 19.00% 9.85% Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pro-Dex and Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $42.04 million 1.58 $3.86 million $1.27 14.72 Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers. The company also provides live-cell analysis systems, reagents and consumables, and live-cell imaging and analysis software; equipment manufacturer membranes and devices, weigh cells, and data analytics, as well as connectivity, and pipetting and dispensing modules; electronic and mechanical pipettes, pipette tips, bottle-top dispensers, and pipette controllers and accessories; process automation platform and software, sensors and analyzers, biomolecule analysis tools, and data analytics software; chromatography consumables, columns, and systems; and detection systems, sensor chips and consumables, systems, biosensors and kits, compliance tools, and systems software. Further, it offers water purification systems; lab balances, pipette calibration, mass comparators and metrology, moisture analyzers, equipment manufacturer cells, weights and weight sets, paint mixing solutions, and weighing accessories; and process filtration. Further, it provides bioprocess consulting and engineering, media and process, instrument, system service and support, and validation services. It serves the life science research, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, pharmaceutical quality control, cell and gene therapy, and applied industries. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Göttingen, Germany.

