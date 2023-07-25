Analyzing Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV) & Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Free Report) and Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Simulated Environment Concepts has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adeia has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Simulated Environment Concepts and Adeia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A Adeia -43.84% 21.87% 9.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.2% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Adeia shares are held by institutional investors. 62.6% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Adeia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Simulated Environment Concepts and Adeia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulated Environment Concepts 0 0 0 0 N/A Adeia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Adeia has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 34.13%. Given Adeia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adeia is more favorable than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Simulated Environment Concepts and Adeia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adeia $438.93 million 2.83 -$295.88 million ($2.86) -4.08

Simulated Environment Concepts has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adeia.

Summary

Adeia beats Simulated Environment Concepts on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule. The company also offers components, parts, accessories, and peripheral massage and health related items. Its products are used in various environments, such as corporate employee lounges, relaxation centers, gyms and health clubs, doctor's offices, hotels, tanning and beauty salons/spas, luxury accommodations, gulf clubs, ski lounges, shopping centers and malls, airports, cruise ships, luxury yachts, and homes. Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

