Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th.
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance
Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30.
Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth $49,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth $67,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.
