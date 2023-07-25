Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30.

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 28.78% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth $49,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth $67,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

