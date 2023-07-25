Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives $133.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of APTV opened at $109.45 on Thursday. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

