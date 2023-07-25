Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $169.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,397 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,229. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.