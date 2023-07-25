Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AJG opened at $219.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $167.93 and a twelve month high of $220.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.62.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $7,011,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 135,178 shares in the company, valued at $28,464,431.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,413.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 62.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

