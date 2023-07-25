ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $724.70.

ASML Price Performance

ASML Increases Dividend

Shares of ASML opened at $684.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $270.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $715.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $670.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $771.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.