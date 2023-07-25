Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. National Bankshares upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

NASDAQ AY opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -819.73, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $242.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 93,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 68,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 51,837 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 70,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 19,682 shares in the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

