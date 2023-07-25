AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 860.0% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Mirova increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $2,494.79 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,050.21 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,475.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,497.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $29.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $21,414,854. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

