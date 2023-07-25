Avangrid (AGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Avangrid to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avangrid to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avangrid Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AGR opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $51.71.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Avangrid from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avangrid by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,669,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,831,000 after purchasing an additional 72,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avangrid by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,272,000 after purchasing an additional 118,195 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avangrid by 11.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,266,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,403,000 after buying an additional 231,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avangrid by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after buying an additional 32,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,835,000 after purchasing an additional 180,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

